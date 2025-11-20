New strategy aims to help unsheltered residents in northwest Charlotte

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County has introduced a comprehensive strategy to address homelessness and other health and human service issues in northwest Charlotte, focusing on the neighborhood surrounding Catherine Simmons Avenue off Beatties Ford Road.

The strategy, developed by a task force comprising local government, community advocates, and various organizations, aims to rapidly deploy resources to high-need areas.

It includes expanded street outreach, mobile showers, and health services to assist unsheltered residents.

“The challenges in this community did not occur overnight and they will not be resolved quickly,” said County Manager Mike Bryant. “The County’s role in this collaboration is centered on providing health and social services, and I am happy to share that we have enacted a launch of the service enhancement plan.”

The enhancement plan includes expanded street outreach services with a dedicated team from Hearts for the Invisible, which will assess needs, connect residents to services, and offer transportation to shelter or treatment.

Project Outpour will provide mobile showers, while the Just Do It Movement will assist residents with obtaining North Carolina identification and social security cards.

Public Health will provide testing services, and RAIN will offer HIV support. My Sister’s House and Roof Above’s Giles Center will expand shelter opportunities.

Following a presentation by the Department of Community Support Services/Housing Innovation and Stabilization Services division on Nov. 12, the Board of County Commissioners approved nearly $1 million to support the service expansions.

Additional partners are getting involved, including detoxification services from Anuvia and physical health services from Cabarrus-Rowan Health Centers.

VIDEO: More people are experiencing homelessness this year, PIT Count shows

More people are experiencing homelessness this year, PIT Count shows

©2025 Cox Media Group