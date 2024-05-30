New study highlights elder fraud cost Carolinians close to $100M

NORTH CAROLINA — New numbers suggest elder fraud costs Carolina consumers close to $100 million in a single year.
The cybersecurity company, VPNPro, crunched FBI and FTC data about scam victims 60 years old and older.
It found that in 2022, North Carolina seniors lost $63 million to fraud. South Carolina seniors allegedly lost $35 million.
The average North Carolinian was tricked out of $32,000. The average South Carolinian has been tricked out of $27,000, according to VPNPro.
The organization said both states rank better than at least half of the country.
