Uptown residents call into question process that led to special tax increase

CHARLOTTE — Most city of Charlotte residents will not see their city tax bill rise. However, hundreds of homeowners who live in Uptown near Tryon Street will have to pay more. They are questioning the outreach by Center City Partners and Charlotte City Council before this decision was made.

Channel 9 spoke to residents of 400 North Church and the Avenue Condominiums who say they were brought into the process too late.

“It felt like when we first head of it that it was a done deal,” resident Robert Dordick said.

“I don’t feel comfortable with the approach that was taken with this,” resident Robin Carson said.

The cost of the hike itself is not the worry. It’s only a fraction of a cent per $100. A property valued at $1 million will pay an extra $82 a year.

Center City Partners plans to use the extra money generated for its Uptown Vibrancy Collective initiative. Among other goals, the hope is this will expand the group’s ambassador program and help businesses hire security.

Residents are calling into question the process, not the price.

“If you’re going to call us a partner, then act like it, right?” resident Michael Wofford said. “Don’t spring it on us.”

Center City Partners claimed at a city committee meeting in April that this proposal had the support of the Uptown business and condo communities.

However, residents of 400 North Church and the Avenue Condos are questioning the outreach. At least a dozen emailed Charlotte City Council the day of the city budget vote asking for more time to understand this, but by then it was too late.

“We need taxes to have a government and to have a thriving city,” resident Laura Cooper said. “That is not my argument. My concern is about just the lack of information.”

“Anything I say is not opposing progress,” resident Sam Wazan said. “It’s opposing exclusivity. Anytime there is use of public funds, we need to be fully informed.”

A spokesperson for Center City Partners defended the group’s outreach but acknowledged the group is always trying to improve its communication.

The spokesperson says Center City Partners mailed postcards to impacted businesses and homeowners and created a website with information about the project.

Statement from Center City Partners:

Our community engagement process covered several months, and we sent communication to hundreds of stakeholders in MSD 2 & 3. Our process followed City and City Council requirements.

We have great confidence in the process but always look to make refinements in future communications. We look forward to continuing to serve and communicate with all of our stakeholders. Here are the major touchpoints.

In January, Michael Smith (CCCP CEO) called 30+ major employers and property owners about the Uptown Vibrancy Collaborative and the MSD 2 & 3 increase to seek feedback.

On February 25th, Charlotte Center City Partners convened 8 Condo HOA Board members at our office to discuss Uptown Vibrancy Collaborative and the MSD 2 & 3 rate increase to seek feedback and advice on connecting with residents.

Michael gave a presentation to Charlotte City Council’s economic development committee and at the full Council’s business meeting on April 7th, which included a discussion about the proposed MSD rate adjustment for MSD 2 and MSD 3.

On April 21st, Jalitha Jarrett (CCCP Director of Uptown) presented at the Friends of Fourth Ward Community meeting about the Uptown Vibrancy initiative and millage increase.

All property owners in MSD 2 and 3 received a mailed postcard with a brief overview of the proposed rate change and its potential impacts. In conjunction with the mailer, we set up a webpage.

MSD 2 & 3 | About Us | Charlotte Center City Partners (QR code on each postcard); The postcard was sent via first class mail the week of April 21 to every property owner in MSD 2 & 3; The webpage went live the week of April 21. It included information about engaging in the public process, signing up to speak at the City Council Public Hearing on May 12 and a form to capture comments and questions. All who commented were contacted and answered.

On May 8, we met with residents from 400 North Church and Chapel Watch with more than 20+ residents in attendance. We gave an overview of the Uptown Vibrancy Collaborative, MSD rate increases and answered questions and concerns. At this meeting, residents were encouraged to engage in the public process, including the City Council meeting on May 12.

