New terminal opens at Lancaster County’s regional airport

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A new terminal is opening at Lancaster County’s regional airport, according to the Herald.

The project at McWhirter Field will replace the previous terminal, which is over 50 years old.

County officials said high-profile business leaders often use the small airport for their private planes.

The creation of a master plan is now under consideration. It would add new hangars to meet rising demand and even host events like airshows.

