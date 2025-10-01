New text message scam targets York County residents

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about a new text message scam that involves a fake one-time password (OTP) for a withdrawal you didn’t initiate.

This scam is a phishing attempt designed to trick individuals into giving up sensitive information by urging them to call a phone number to verify the fraudulent activity.

Signs of this scam include receiving messages from unknown or random numbers, unsolicited OTP codes or withdrawal alerts, and requests to call a number to verify activity.

The messages often use overly urgent or suspicious language to prompt a quick response from the recipient.

The public is advised not to call or respond to these messages and to never share their one-time passwords with anyone.Users can also use their phone’s ‘Report Junk’ feature to flag and report these scam texts.

By staying vigilant and recognizing the signs of this scam, individuals can protect themselves from falling victim to these phishing attempts.

