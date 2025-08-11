ICE to deport 2 in York County $25K scam after guilty pleas

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Two men from Bangladesh and India are set to be deported after pleading guilty to scamming a South Carolina couple out of $25,000 in York County, The Herald reported.

Simand Singh, 33, of Bangladesh, and Mohsin Mohammed, 29, of India, admitted to obtaining goods under false pretenses in York County criminal court. The scam involved convincing the couple to withdraw $25,000 and hand it over to a supposed bank courier.

“They have been convicted of their felony crimes and will be deported,” said prosecutor Misti Shelton.

The men had been held in York County jail since their arrest in early March, with an ICE hold placed on them due to their visa status at the time of the crime.

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported that the scammers called the couple, claiming their bank account had been hacked, and instructed them to withdraw the money. The victims contacted authorities, leading to the arrest of Singh and Mohammed near their home.

With their guilty pleas and time-served sentence, Immigration and Customs Enforcement will take custody of Singh and Mohammed for deportation.

