New tip-off time set for Saturday’s Charlotte Hornets game as region prepares for icy weekend

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets are moving up the time of their game set for Saturday in light of a winter storm heading to the Carolinas.

The team moved their game with the Washington Wizards to 12 p.m. The team’s 20th anniversary theme night, also set for Saturday, will be moved to a later date.

Both North and South Carolina declared a state of emergency ahead of a system moving into the area this weekend.

Doors for the game will open at 11 a.m.

