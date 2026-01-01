New toll rates for NC expressways: Save with NC Quick Pass account

RALEIGH, N.C. — The toll rate for the Triangle Expressway and Monroe Expressway is increasing starting Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Drivers will see varying increases in their tolls depending on their routes, according to reports from WTVD.

As part of the changes, drivers will have the option to pay their tolls using a prepaid NC Quick Pass account or by receiving an invoice in the mail.

An NC Quick Pass account offers savings of 50% on tolls within North Carolina and it is also valid in 19 other states.

Drivers traveling the original Triangle Expressway from N.C. 55 to I-40 in Durham will see an increase of $0.12, raising the rate from $4.05 to $4.17. This 18-mile stretch is one of the most commonly used routes in the area.

For those using the new extension of the Triangle Expressway from N.C. 55 to I-40 in Garner, the toll will rise by $0.14, changing it from $4.19 to $4.33 for the same 18-mile distance.

Motorists completing a full trip on the Monroe Expressway will experience a $0.04 increase, with the new rate changing from $2.92 to $2.96.

In addition to the NC Quick Pass, there are other options to save on tolls, including signing up for an NC Only account and purchasing a Transponder on the Go.

NCDOT indicates that the revenue generated from tolls will be used to pay off bonds sold for the construction of these expressways, as well as for the ongoing operations and maintenance of each toll facility.

