New tournament in Charlotte honors legendary high school basketball coach

CHARLOTTE — A new tournament highlighting one of the winningest coaches in high school basketball will kick off its inaugural year in Charlotte.

The Steve Smith Classic: Battle for the Crown, honors the legendary Oak Hill Academy coach and nine-time national champion.

Smith, now retired, coached at Oak Hill in Virginia for 37 years, amassing more than 1,200 wins. During his tenure, his rosters included NBA stars, including Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant.

Smith said many of the key players throughout his career called Charlotte home.

“I had Corey Baker, Carlos Cofield back in the 80s, Junior Burrough, Jeff McGinnis in the early 90s and it just snowballed,” said Smith. “I had players from the Charlotte area all the way until 2022 when I retired.”

The Steve Smith Classic starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at West Mecklenburg High School, then Friday night at Ambassador Christian School in Huntersville.

Steve Smith Classic: Battle 4 the Crown

Thursday, Nov. 20, at West Mecklenburg High School:

Gym 1

6 p.m.: YNG DREAMERZ vs. Wesley Christian

8 p.m.: Davidson Day School vs. Oak Hill Academy

Gym 2

6:30 p.m.: Ambassador Christian vs. Corvian Community School

8:30 p.m.: Rocky River (Girls) vs. Julius Chambers (Girls)

Friday, Nov. 21, at Ambassador Christian School

6 p.m.: Garinger High School vs. Rocky River

8 p.m.: Oak Hill Academy vs. Ambassador Christian School

