New Uptown park opens with festival, dedication to banking CEO

CHARLOTTE — A new park opened in Uptown on Saturday afternoon. And it bears the name of one of the city’s biggest contributors.

Hugh McColl Park opened at the corner of Trade and Tryon Streets with a festival. The celebration was free to all and included tours of public art installations in the park as well as speeches from Mayor Vi Lyles and the park’s namesake, Hugh McColl.

McColl served as Bank of America’s CEO from 1983 to 2001. He oversaw several mergers as well as the bank’s headquarters’ move to Charlotte.

Today, 90-year-old McColl told Channel 9 he is humbled by the honor.

“I hope it will be a place that people can come together, talk to each other, about what’s good for the city, and good for the country,” he said. “Become good friends, and meet new people.”

A fundraiser to build and maintain the park raised $14 million, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

