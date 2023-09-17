New U.S. citizens receive celebration from Latin American Coalition

CHARLOTTE — Several people became American citizens on Sunday.

The Latin American Coalition hosted a celebration welcoming them all to the country called the Welcoming to America celebration.

The event took place in east Charlotte, inside the Latin American Coalition building just off Central Avenue. The coalition’s mission is to help migrants who can’t afford to become U.S. citizens reach their goals.

Jose Hernandez-Paris, CEO of the Latin American Coalition, says the group serves as a guide for the new migrants, and they help out in any way they can.

“We help them navigate the journey; we help them for free or for 40 dollars of whatever the community can contribute,” Hernandez-Paris said.

Everyone at Sunday’s celebration has become U.S. citizens this year.

