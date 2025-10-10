Local

New video shows chaos as woman waves gun inside north Charlotte Family Dollar

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — A new video shows the chaos inside a north Charlotte Family Dollar as a woman threatens shoppers with a gun.

The incident occurred on Monday at the store on North Graham Street.

A witness told Channel 9 that it all began when a woman wanted another female customer to give the woman the shirt off her back.

When that customer refused, the woman ran out of the store before allegedly returning with a gun and pointed it at people.

According to the police report, the woman also had a knife, a switchblade, and a machete.

