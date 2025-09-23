New video shows sparks from engine after takeoff at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — New video shows scary moments on a Delta Airlines flight just moments after takeoff.

The video shows sparks coming from the engine after the airplane took off Sunday night from Atlanta’s Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

It happened on a Boeing 737 as the flight was on its way to Sacramento, California, according to flight records. The plane was forced to make an emergency return.

Delta Airlines says the plane experienced a mechanical issue.

Fire investigators say they found no damage. No one was hurt.

