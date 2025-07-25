New video shows suspects break into home of Gastonia barber before he was killed

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police have released never-before-seen video footage of suspects involved in the 2021 murder of John Luke Moore in his Gastonia home, hoping it will lead to a breakthrough in the case.

The video, made public for the first time, shows three masked individuals breaking into the barber’s home on Allison Avenue near North Chester Street. The footage captures one suspect forcefully entering through the back door, followed by two others. Moments later, one suspect is seen peeking out while holding an umbrella before all three flee the scene.

“It’s terrible. I was heartbroken to watch,” said Justin Marlow, a friend of Moore and the owner of Next Level Barber Academy, where Moore was the first student.

John Luke Moore

The slaying occurred in July 2021, and despite the time that has passed, the case remains unsolved. Moore was found dead by officers inside his home, and the release of the video marks a significant step in the investigation.

Justin Marlow, who remains affected by the loss of his friend, expressed hope that the video might lead to new information.

“I see a bunch of young people throwing their life down the drain, but also taking a good friend,” Marlow said.

Marlow’s barber academy still honors Moore’s memory, keeping his picture on the wall as a tribute to his vibrant presence.

“He was the life of the building,” Marlow said, emphasizing the impact Moore had on those around him.

Police are urging the public to pay close attention to the details in the video, such as clothing or the way the suspects move, as even the smallest clue could be crucial in solving the case.

As the fourth anniversary of Moore’s death approaches, those who knew him hope that the release of this video will finally bring closure and justice. “What’s done in the dark will come to light,” Marlow said, expressing confidence that the truth will eventually emerge.

