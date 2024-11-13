More people contribute to find answers in Gastonia barber’s killing

GASTONIA, N.C. — It’s been more than three years since Johnny Moore was shot and killed inside his home in Gastonia, but a renewed push for justice has more people chipping in to get answers.

You may have seen the billboard on E. Franklin Street highlighting Moore’s case. It went up in September, and two people learned about Moore from it. Then, they added $2,000 to the reward.

The billboard will eventually come down, but Moore’s brother is encouraged to know that the reward to get answers has gone up.

“It is meaningful for the cause to justice,” Stephan Moore told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon.

Stephan and his family are holding on to old video of John. The well-loved barber was killed in his home on Allison Avenue in 2021.

“The last three years have been empty. We’ve lost a family member. We’ve lost a laughter,” Stephan said.

Police have had no solid leads. Family members hoped this billboard in a spot with a lot of traffic would convince someone to talk and end the family’s suffering.

“We just want answers,” Stephan said.

Stephan said a $7,000 reward is more incentive for someone holding on to a dark secret to finally talk.

“It will provide a level of comfort, peace, and hopefully closure in our hearts and in our minds,” Stephan told Lemon.

He said he’s touched that the people who recently donated to the reward were complete strangers who just wanted to help.

“I felt good to know that there are good people out there who want good things done to for those who have been hurt,” Stephan said.

The money goes directly to CrimeStoppers earmarked for this case. When this sign comes down, the family hopes a new sign will go up in another part of the city, advertising a bigger reward.

If you have information on the case, you’re urged to call 704-861-8000.

