Newest Tepper scholars join Panthers’ owners on sidelines

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers’ owners David and Nicole Tepper welcomed the newest group of Tepper scholars to the sidelines before Sunday’s game.

There are now 30 students who have taken part of the Tepper Scholars Program.

Jeremiah Smith, a University of South Carolina senior and veteran of the program, offered some advice to the newcomers.

“Just never say ‘no’ always be happy and excited to take in every opportunity because you never know what opportunity might present you something you may want to do or not want to do. It may end up being the best thing for you,” Smith said.

Most of the scholars study or have studied in the newly minted David and Nicole Tepper Department of Sports and Management at South Carolina.

