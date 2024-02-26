NEWTON, N.C. — A high-speed chase in Catawba County ended with a car slamming into a golf cart shop on Friday night.

Police in Newton told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty they started the chase when they spotted the driver speeding near the fairgrounds along Highway 70.

During the 10-mile chase, speeds reached 100 miles per hour.

Video obtained by Faherty shows the moment the chase ended at the intersection of Highway 16 and St. Peters Church Road.

Newton chase ends in crash into golf cart shop

The suspect’s car went airborne before crashing into Golf Cars of Hickory.

The passenger was injured in the crash and the driver, Kasey Mecimore, was charged with Felony Speeding to Elude.

Mecimore already bonded out of jail.

The police chief of Newton does have a chase policy so an internal review will be done on this pursuit.

