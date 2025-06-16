Newton-Conover school merger debate heats up ahead of key vote

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A school board is taking a vote on whether or not to make a change or to keep the status quo.

Catawba County Commissioners want to merge Newton-Conover Schools with the county’s district to save money.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with Newton parents who want to stay separated. They said they believe a smaller district works better in their area.

One of those parents, Bernard Coulter, said he grew up in the area and doesn’t want to see the districts combined. He also has a son who plays football at Newton-Conover High School.

“As an alumnus of the school, I’m opposed to it. It’s a long-term tradition. Newton-Conover Schools mean a lot to me. “I’m waiting to hear more about what’s actually going to transpire,” said Coulter.

However, distinct leaders like Mark Pennell said the county conducted a study on the merger, and by combining the two school districts, Catawba County could save between $40 million and $60 million.

Newton-Conover Schools has also seen a 12% drop in enrollment since 2019. But the district said they expect to recoup that over the next five years because of new development.

“Bigger is not always better. Newton-Conover Schools has been around for one hundred years. I would hate to see that heritage go by the wayside,“ said Pennell.

Faherty also spoke with some parents who were open to the idea of a merger. Employees with the district also weighed in.

“Newton-Conover Schools has a very diverse population. They don’t have a school in this district that has below a C letter grade. So what we’re doing works,” White expressed.

The school board said it plans on considering a resolution opposing the merger Monday night. County Commissioners could take up the idea as early as their next meeting in July.

