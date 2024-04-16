Newton dentist accused of impairment at work; license suspended

NEWTON, N.C. — A Newton dentist has been suspended by the state board after allegations he was impaired on the job.

The North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners said it took the emergency action against Dr. Paul Jeffrey Lowe over concerns about public health and safety.

The board said it took the action after receiving evidence that Lowe was recently impaired at his dental office. The said it is unsafe for him to practice dentistry at this time.

Lowe’s license is suspended until the board’s investigation is complete.

A sign posted at Lowe’s dental practice says the office is closed until an undisclosed date.

