Newton police lieutenant indicted for 2nd-degree murder in deadly officer-involved shooting

NEWTON, N.C. — Lieutenant Carlos Alverto Uribe of the Newton Police Department has been indicted and charged with second-degree murder following an officer-involved shooting on June 26.

The incident began when police attempted to stop a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 70 near Malcolm Boulevard for multiple violations, including failure to display a registration plate, speeding, and reckless driving.

Police said the driver, 21-year-old Camden Skyler Childers, failed to stop and led officers on a high-speed chase.

The pursuit ended on Northern Drive NW in Conover, where the motorcycle collided with a patrol vehicle.

Following the collision, a brief physical altercation occurred between Childers and the officers. During this altercation, Childers was shot by police, according to reports.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called upon by the Newton Police Department to investigate the incident.

After a thorough investigation, the SBI presented its findings to the Catawba County District Attorney, leading to the indictment.

The SBI’s role was to conduct an independent investigation to ensure transparency and accountability in the handling of the case.

The Catawba County District Attorney reviewed the findings from the SBI before deciding to pursue charges against Lieutenant Uribe.

