Nighttime hot air balloon show coming to Rowan County Fairgrounds

SALISBURY, N.C. — Get ready for a night filled with music, hot air balloons and laser lights.

The Balloon Glow & Laser Show is coming to the Rowan County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday.

The event will feature games, rides and other family-friendly entertainment, plus a grand finale that will light up the sky with hot air balloons and laser lights.

Gates open at 5 p.m. each day with the finale starting after dusk at about 9 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance.

Admission costs $20 for adults and $8 for children (plus fees). Children age 5 and younger are admitted free.

Tethered hot air balloon rides will be available for purchase during the event for $25 per person while supplies last. Rides are weather dependent, and announcements will be made at the event about availability.

Rowan County Fairgrounds is at 1560 Julian Road in Salisbury.

