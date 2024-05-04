‘No changes’ to Lovin’ Life schedule amid storm concerns, organizers say

CHARLOTTE — You can’t rain on this parade! Lovin’ Life organizers confirmed to Channel 9 that there will be “no changes to the schedule due to weather conditions” on Saturday.

Storms with pouring rain, thunder and lightning were seen scattered throughout the Greater Charlotte area up until noon Saturday. In Uptown, Channel 9′s tower camera captured how the clouds moved above First Ward Park where the inaugural festival is happening this weekend.

If lightning threatens fan safety, organizers said they will immediately evacuate the festival grounds.

The statement organizers sent Channel 9 is below:

Lovin’ Life Music Fest prioritizes attendee safety. In the event of lightning or other severe weather, we will implement an immediate evacuation of the festival grounds and advise everyone to seek shelter until conditions improve.

Please note, Lovin’ Life Music Fest is a rain or shine event, and updates will be communicated through our official channels.

The music festival, with headliner Stevie Nicks performing on Saturday night, is a “rain or shine event.” While the show will still go on if it’s raining, lightning threats could push organizers to cancel. If this happens, they’ll “issue instructions shortly thereafter.”

But don’t bring an umbrella or a tent to try and hide from the rain, both are prohibited items. You can bring blankets, and it might be a good idea to pack a poncho or rain jacket.

