CHARLOTTE — There will be no charges filed after a fight ended with a deadly shooting on Oct. 5 in east Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

There was a card game before the gunfire at the East Side Flats off Albermarle Road, deputies said.

Demetrius Allen was killed.

CMPD said Monday the case was classified as a justified homicide.

