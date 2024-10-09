Man shot, killed at apartments was ‘very caring,’ daughter says

CHARLOTTE — A woman wants to know what happened after her dad was shot and killed Saturday night at an apartment in east Charlotte.

Neighbors said a big card game was going on at East Side Flats off Albemarle Road near E. W.T. Harris Boulevard before the shooting happened at about 11 p.m.

Shakya Allen said Wednesday that her father, Demetrius Allen, was the life of the party and was known as “Big Meech.”

Demetrius Allen

She doesn’t understand why anyone would want to kill him.

“My dad was the best,” she said. “He was the go-to man. Very caring, hilarious. I think I got a sense of humor from him. Nothing but laughter and fun and joy when it came to him. That’s all he was about.”

Shakya Allen said she talked to her dad all the time.

“So, any bad day, I will call him and I knew I was going to feel better just by talking to him and laughing with him,” she said. “Our relationship was basically built over the phone, but I swear that’s my twin, and it just hurts because we plan so much. But he was a wonderful man. He was a wonderful man. I loved him. Everyone loved him.”

He leaves behind four children and nine grandchildren.

That’s why his death makes no sense to her.

Demetrius Allen was one of two people shot Saturday night. The police report only says, “A suspect began a scuffle.”

Police have not answered any of Channel 9′s questions about what happened, including information on the second shooting victim. There is also no word on a suspect.

