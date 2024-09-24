No charges for customer who shot, killed armed robber at Gaston County store

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — No charges will be filed against a store customer who shot and killed an armed robber earlier this month, police said.

Gaston County Police Department officers were called on Sept. 10 to Will’s Food Store on Hickory Grove Road near Mount Holly. They said Victor Almodovar Jr., 26, held up the store with a handgun and demanded money from an employee.

That was when a customer, who had a concealed carry permit, followed Almodovar out of the store and shot him in the parking lot. Customers said Almodovar pointed his gun at the customer in the parking lot before the shooting.

Almodovar was then taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.

On Tuesday, the Gaston County Police Department said it met with the district attorney to determine charges. The DA determined the shooting was a justified use of deadly force and no criminal charges would be filed.

