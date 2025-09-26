‘No faith’: Mother who created Union County support group grieves son’s murder following mistrial

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The founder of a Union County support group and the mother of a homicide victim took the stand Wednesday just before a mistrial was declared in the case of her son’s murder.

Marcus Mosely died on Sept. 29, 2020. He was robbed of marijuana, worth $20,000, then shot and killed, police said.

But on Wednesday, the jury couldn’t reach a decision about the trial of one of the men charged in the murder. Now, his mother, Tina Sykes-Mosley, said she can’t trust the justice system.

“Marcus died on September 29th, 2020… but on September 24th, 2025... they killed him all over again in the courtroom," she said.

She said she is deeply hurt after the Alamance County judge declared a mistrial.

Jurors were unable to find the suspect, Patrick Richmond Junior, guilty despite evidence of Mosley’s voice heard on a 911 call played during the trial.

“Marcus said P.J. did it,” Sykes-Mosley said. “He was trying to say shot but he died on the 911 calls.”

She said she was the second one on the stand. Her role was to identify her son’s voice on the call.

“It was Marcus’s voice,” she said. " I could never forget his voice. Wasn’t good enough though."

Four other people were charged in his death. Sykes-Mosley said she thinks jurors couldn’t reach a verdict because other evidence showed another suspect pulled the trigger.

“No faith in the judicial system right now,” she said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen because it should’ve been a slam dunk case. What was very obviously wasn’t so obvious for them.”

She said the main thing that got her through the trial was the 20 supporters that came daily from her support group, M.A.R.C.U.S., or Mothers Advocating for Real Change and Unwavering Support.

Sykes-Mosley founded the group to help support families of homicide victims in Union County.

And she wants to help them despite her pain, she said.

She’s honoring other homicide victims on Tuesday at Union County’s inaugural Day of Remembrance.

“I don’t know where I go from here,” Sykes-Mosley said. “But I know come Tuesday, I’ll do whatever I can to make the National Day of Remembrance incredible, special for everyone in attendance. And it will be.”

She said it is possible the case is heard again in February. But still she worries justice may not be served.

The other four suspects have yet to go on trial.

