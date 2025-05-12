‘No words’: Union County mother starts support group for grieving parents

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Tina Sykes-Mosley memorializes her son, Marcus, in many ways. He was shot and killed in Burlington in 2020. Five people have been charged in his death.

While Marcus was living and working as an electrician in Charlotte, his mother was living in Indian Trail.

“It was devastating, beyond devastating,” Sykes-Mosley said. “There’s no words to truly describe how I felt. It’s as if the whole world that I once knew collapsed.”

She said it was hard to find support and resources close to home.

“I had to go into Charlotte, Mecklenburg or either up to Raleigh to get some type of grief support,” she said.

So she founded Mothers Advocating for Real Change and Unwavering Support, or M.A.R.C.U.S.

This organization provides resources and support to the families of homicide victims in Union County.

