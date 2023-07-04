No foul play in Cornelius teen’s drowning death at SC lake, officials say

LAKE HARTWELL, S.C. — The body of a teenager was found at a popular Upstate South Carolina lake over the weekend after an apparent drowning.

Channel 9 partners, WLOS, report that 18-year-old Louiz Pontez-Farias from Cornelius, North Carolina, was reported missing on Friday just before 1:30 p.m. from a home in Anderson County.

Crews went to Lake Hartwell to begin looking for Pontez-Farias after the missing person report was filed, according to WLOS.

Investigators found Pontez-Farias’ body on Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., about five feet from the boat dock in the area, WLOS reports.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office told WLOS that Pontez-Farias’ cause of death was drowning. The coroner went on to say the investigation shows that Pontez-Farias and a few other people were at a rental home on vacation.

WLOS reports Pontez-Farias was last seen around 3 a.m., and his friend thought he had gone to bed, but they told investigators they couldn’t find him on Friday afternoon.

The coroner ruled that Pontez-Farias’ death was accidental and that there was no foul play, WLOS reports.

