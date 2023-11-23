No one hurt after customer accidentally fires shot inside Indian Land Walmart, deputies say

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A single shot was fired by a customer at a Walmart in Indian Land, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Walmart on Lancaster Highway 521 Wednesday night. A customer who was carrying a firearm in the store accidentally discharged it.

No one was shot, according to officials.

No one was shot, according to officials.

The customer left the store and deputies have not identified them. The investigation is still open.

(WATCH BELOW: Officer shoots armed bank robbery suspect at busy Rock Hill shopping center)

Officer shoots armed bank robbery suspect at busy Rock Hill shopping center

©2023 Cox Media Group