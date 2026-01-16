No one hurt after plane heading for Charlotte veers off runway at Rochester airport

An American Airlines plane departing for Charlotte veered off the runway Thursday night at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport in Rochester, New York, according to officials with American Airlines.

In a statement to Channel 9, officials said 90 passengers were on board AA flight 3057, which partially left the paved surface of the taxiway after completing deicing due to the snow and freezing temperatures. The flight was set to land at Charlotte Douglas.

Officials do not believe it was weather-related.

Officials said no one was hurt, and the flight will re-depart tomorrow morning.

