No one injured in Shelby semi-truck fire, crews say

SHELBY, N.C. — Shelby firefighters responded to a semi-truck fire on Highway 74 on Friday.

Officials said crews responded to Highway 74 westbound on Friday afternoon.

The truck was fully involved when crews arrived. Firefighters began quick fire suppression.

No one was injured, and officials said no damage extended into the truck’s trailer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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