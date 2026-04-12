No one injured in west Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE — Crews responded to a house fire in west Charlotte late Saturday night.

Fire crews responded to a call at the 6700 block of Manderly Drive around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Smoke was showing from the home when firefighters arrived.

Officials said the fire was quickly contained and no one was injured.

The fire is under investigation by the Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force, officials said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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