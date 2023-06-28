No sprinklers in building where prep school fire started, causing $2.5M in damage

CHARLOTTE — There were no sprinklers in an area of Charlotte Preparatory School in southeast Charlotte where a fast-spreading fire started, causing extensive damage Monday night, fire officials said.

The inferno caused $2.5 million in damage to the school on Boyce Road, which is off Sardis Road, fire officials estimated.

There were no violations for not having sprinklers because they were not required when the lower building was built.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arson detectives and ATF agents used drones and K-9s to try and figure out what caused the fire.

“It’s sad because even though it’s been a really long time since I’ve been back here, I still feel a connection to the school,” said Isabelle Pirrone.

The 20-year-old woman said she went to pre-school there.

“I heard that it was the lower school and I immediately, I recognized that building,” Pirrone said.

Pirrone is confident students and staff will be OK as the school rebuilds.

“I do see a sense of community here. The school will be OK. I know it will be OK,” she said.

The school canceled summer camp through at least the end of the week.

The head of Charlotte Prep stated in a letter to have temporary lower-school classrooms by the start of the school year.

The first day for the lower school is set for Aug. 16.

Fire at Charlotte school forces summer camp cancellations

