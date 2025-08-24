No-swim advisory issued for Lake Norman following sewage spill

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services has issued a no-swim advisory for Lake Norman following a 120-gallon sewage spill.

Officials said an estimated 120 gallons of sewage spilled into Lake Norman from Harborside Drive. A Storm Water Services shows the no-swim area highlighted in purple.

The area of the lake near Harborside Drive is being monitored by Storm Water Services staff to see when the advisory can be lifted.

As of now, officials say the bacteria levels have been determined to not be suitable for human contact. When that changes, the advisory will be lifted.

