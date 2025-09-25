‘No swim’ advisory issued for Lake Norman

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A no swim advisory was issued by the Lincoln County health director on Wednesday due to a sewage spill at Cricket Cove Court in Denver.

Officials say around 100 gallons of untreated sewage leaked into Lake Norman after a utility boring crew accidentally drilled into a marked low-pressure line. The spill prompted immediate action from local authorities to ensure public safety.

The Killian Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant is actively taking water samples from the affected area and has posted signs to warn the public. The results of these samples will be forwarded to the County Public Utilities Department, which will then notify the Health Department.

Officials say the public will be informed when it is safe to resume water activities in the area. This decision will be based on fecal coliform counts reaching an acceptable risk level as per state guidelines from the NC Department of Environmental Quality.

Residents and visitors to Lake Norman are advised to avoid swimming and other water activities in the affected area until further notice from health officials.

