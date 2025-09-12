Part of York County under boil water advisory after E Coli detection

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — A part of York County is under a boil water advisory after a sample tested positive on Thursday for E Coli, officials announced on Friday.

Much of the area is near Lake Wylie.

The county will submit additional testing Friday and Saturday.

County water routinely takes 30 water samples for testing each month, which is required by the state. One of those 30 samples came back positive for E. Coli.

“Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, we are issuing a boil water advisory for customers in the affected area,” officials stated.

The boil order will likely stay in place through Monday.

Click here for the map.

