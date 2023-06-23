No Swim Advisory issued for part of Lake Wylie

CHARLOTTE — A private sewer spill shut down a portion of Lake Wylie, leading Charlotte officials to issue a “No Swim” Advisory for the lake near Moores Chapel Loop.

Between 300 to 400 gallons of sewage spilled into Lake Wylie from a private sanitary sewer lift station nearby. The discharge was caused by a broken pump in the lift station that has since been repaired.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Storm Water Services staff will monitor water quality in the area until bacteria levels are determined to be suitable for human contact.

For updates on the spill and advisory, visit MeckLakeAdvisory.com.

