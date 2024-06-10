NoDa Brewing to turn original taproom into private event space

CHARLOTTE — A big change is on tap for one of Charlotte’s longest-running breweries.

NoDa Brewing Company announced on Monday it is closing its OG Taproom at 2229 North Davidson Street to the public to host private events only. The last day of public operation as a taproom will be June 28.

The brewery will continue normal operations at its North End Taproom at 150 West 32nd Street.

“The OG is a special place filled with memories and experiences. This transition will better position the OG to continue that legacy while allowing us to focus on evolving our flagship taproom to be the premier destination it has been since its inception,” NoDa Brewing’s Director of Strategic Development, Jacob Virgil, stated in a news release.

NoDa Brewing Company opened its first taproom on North Davidson Street in the fall of 2011. The brewery opened the larger North End location in 2015 and has operated a taproom at Charlotte Douglas Airport since 2018.

On June 28, the brewery will host a special event at the OG Taproom to show its appreciation to customers who’ve supported them through the years.

