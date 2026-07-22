NoDa residents deal with flooding, outages after water main break

CHARLOTTE — Several NoDa residents are without water Wednesday as crews work to repair a busted water pipe.

It started early Wednesday morning along East 37th Street, causing streets, yards and even some homes to flood.

Neighbors say what should have been an average start to the day quickly turned into a messy situation.

“I’m making plans to not stay at my home,” Matt Villmer, a neighbor, said. “When I walked to my neighbor’s house, you can see underneath the ground. I mean, it was going for hours and hours, so you can see some erosion underneath the ground.”

This was just one of several water main breaks across Charlotte, just this morning.

Charlotte Water crews on East 37th Street say the outage could last for several hours.

Channel 9 is asking what caused the break, the number of customers affected and if a boil water advisory will be necessary.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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