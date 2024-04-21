Non-profit celebrates grand opening of community service center

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte non-profit brought the community together to celebrate its new service center!

Block Love Charlotte hosted a ribbon-cutting on Saturday at the center on North Graham Street close to Atando Avenue.

The local group helps connect people to different community resources, search for affordable housing, and offers workforce development classes.

They already began fundraising to open a community hub on the property.

“Whatever they’re asking for, we’re going to put in that building.,” said Executive Director and Founder Deborah Phillips. “Whether it’s an art studio, you’ll be able to take photography, you’ll be able to learn classes. We’re going to have a stage, a kitchen.”

Block Love also runs a food pantry, and they’re asking for non-perishable donations.

