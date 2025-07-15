Nonprofit for children with autism is losing federal funding

CHARLOTTE — La Becky Roe, the founder of Let’s Talk About It - The Autism Center, is on the front lines of federal funding cuts.

Roe founded her organization in 2018 to help parents who have children with autism receive necessary services. Seven years later, Roe said uncertainty is making that more difficult.

“It’s about ensuring that that child gets what they need,” said Roe.

Roe said every child in the public school system in North Carolina that is diagnosed with a disability is given an Individual Education Plan, or IEP. That plan puts students on a course to get the personalized services they need.

With money being withheld from the state by the federal government, Roe said it will be more difficult for school districts to hire people to make IEPs.

North Carolina’s Attorney General Jeff Jackson agrees and said he’s taking action.

“Once those funds have been approved the department that is supposed to give them to the states can’t just say, ‘Nah, we’re not going to do that,’” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson.

On July 14, Attorney General Jeff Jackson announced a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education to get $165 million he claims they are withholding.

A nail bar on Central Avenue is donating part of their proceeds to Roe’s organization for the month of July. Roe said more money will be needed to fill the gap if funding is taken away permanently.

Roe has a son who was diagnosed with autism in 1998, so she understands what parents are currently going through. Her hope is to make sure families can continue to get services for their children.

