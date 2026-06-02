Nonprofit to double capacity with new drug addiction treatment center

A nonprofit organization, House of Pearls, received approval Monday night for a rezoning request to construct a new treatment facility in Union County. The facility, located off Camden Road near Marshville, will serve women fighting drug addiction.

The approval allows House of Pearls to expand its capacity, doubling the number of women it can serve at one time from 20 to 40. The organization offers a 12-month program for participants.

Construction on the new facility is slated to begin immediately.

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