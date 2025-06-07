Nonprofit hosts holistic wellness fair rooted in tradition to promote health equality

CHARLOTTE — The Melanated Wholistic Wellness Foundation hosted a wellness fair at a local university on Saturday.

The nonprofit hosted its second annual Melanated Wholistic Wellness Fair at Johnson C. Smith University from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The event hosted a “powerful lineup of Black-centered healing, education, and culture,” organizers said.

Speakers, workshops, vendors, and healing sessions made up the fair with a goal of celebrating holistic healing, cultural pride, and overall wellness designed for Black communities.

Organizers said the mind-body-spirit education was rooted in African and African-American traditions.

The nonprofit’s founder, Renee Reid, said events like these are important for promoting health equality in the Black community.

“Black communities face systematic health disparities and may lack access to culturally relevant care,” she said in a press release. “This wellness fair aims to reclaim our ancestral tools for healing while creating new pathways to wholeness, joy, and freedom.”

