Nonprofit in Lenoir forced to remove temporary housing for homeless community

LENOIR, N.C. — A nonprofit in Lenoir has until next week to move dozens of living quarters used by people who are unhoused.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty learned that the pods are in downtown Lenoir, next to His Humble Hands, a thrift store and warming station. Some of the folks in Lenoir said those pods saved lives.

The nonprofit says they were set up three weeks ago before the bitterly cold temperatures arrived in the Carolinas. His Humble Hands showed us the dozen of pods outside their building along Harper Avenue.

Wednesday morning, however, the property owner received a notice from the city’s planning and development warning him that the temporary living pods violate city ordinances. The letter explained that this area of the city isn’t zoned for the temporary housing.

His Humble Hands says someone donated the pods to help with its transitional housing program for the homeless. They got a tremendous response from the homeless community after they were set up before the storm.

Faherty spoke with organizers on Thursday about the notice.

“I cried, it’s heartbreaking,” said Denise Ariztia of His Humble Hands. “As a human being, I can’t put a baby on the street in the cold weather. We’re hoping the community will get behind this and help us find a facility somewhere.”

The letter from the city says the nonprofit has until next Wednesday to remove the pods. After that, the property owner will face fines of $50 per day, increasing to $500 a day by the end of the month.

>>Watch Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. to see how the pods have made an impact on the community.

(VIDEO: Lenoir restaurants help raise money to replace high school’s stolen football equipment)

Lenoir restaurants help raise money to replace high school’s stolen football equipment

©2026 Cox Media Group