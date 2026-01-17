Nonprofit organization host annual MLK Day service event

CHARLOTTE — The United Way of Charlotte hosted its annual MLK Call to Service event Saturday morning at The Park Expo and Conference Center.

This event invited community members to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through hands-on service projects.

This year’s MLK Call to Service aimed to build on last year’s success, during which volunteers assembled 3,000 snack packs for local nonprofits and schools. Participants assembled both back-to-school supply kits and snack packs.

In addition to kit assembly, the event featured opportunities to discover and connect with United Way’s nonprofit partners through interactive booths.

Registration was required for all attendees. Parents had to accompany their children during the activities and sign a volunteer waiver.

