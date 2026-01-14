Appalachian Ski Mountain gears up for crucial MLK weekend

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — The North Carolina ski industry is preparing for one of its most important weekends of the season.

The weekend leading up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day accounts for a large part of the nearly $250 million annual impact the ski industry has on the western North Carolina economy.

Appalachian Ski Mountain employs over 500 people at the resort in Blowing Rock, and the owner, Brad Moretz, told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty this year has been a good one.

They’ve been open every day since Nov. 30 despite some warm weather this winter. Moretz says long cold snaps have allowed the ski resorts to build up their bases.

Not only are they expecting cold weather to arrive Wednesday night, but also the chance for snowfall in the mountains over the next few days. Appalachian Ski Mountain does plan on making snow overnight but not while visitors are skiing during the holiday.

Moretz says the economic impact of the industry is felt far from the slopes across the Blue Ridge Mountains.

“The ski industry is, sort of, the straw that stirs the drink in the High County,” he said. “A lot of people are dependent on us to have a good visitation and good skiing, and we are going to.”

That first chance of snow arrives after sunset Wednesday.

