Nonprofit provides housing, childcare for moms attending Belmont Abbey College

BELMONT, N.C. — Mother’s Day is just a few days away and a local group wants expecting mothers to know help is available.

Miravia provides free housing and resources for women enrolled in post-high school education. The nonprofit is at Belmont Abbey College.

“Basically to anything, down to a breast pump, to bottles, to pacifiers -- they had everything,” said Emilia Pippen. “It’s really nice.”

Miravia also offers four hours of childcare a day. Click here to learn more about the program.

>> At 5 p.m., Channel 9′s Gina Esposito learns how the program has allowed women to fulfill their dreams.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Bring him home’: Family unable to rest until Belmont man’s body returns home)

‘Bring him home’: Family unable to rest until Belmont man’s body returns home









©2024 Cox Media Group