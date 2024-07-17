Nonprofit relocates families after north Charlotte motels slated for renovation

CHARLOTTE — Families forced to leave a north Charlotte motel have found new housing.

In January, Channel 9 learned 33 families were told to leave the Rodeway Inn University Area and Charlotte Speedway Inn & Suites off West Sugar Creek Road to make way for a potential new owner.

Crisis Assistance Ministry was tasked with finding those families new housing. Within the last few weeks, Crisis said the remaining six to eight families were relocated to new motels.

Channel 9 has learned Sage Investment Group is still in the process of purchasing the two motels with plans to turn them into “attainable housing.” They said that phrase means a large percentage of the community could reasonably attain it.

As of this week, the investment group still doesn’t own the hotel.

