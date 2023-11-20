Local

Charlotte Knights holiday fest returns bigger, brighter this season

By Your704 Staff

Light the Knights at Truist Field (Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights)

CHARLOTTE — For the fourth year, the Charlotte Knights are celebrating the holidays with a festival of lights, a Christmas market and ice skating.

“Light the Knights” opens Nov. 22 and runs through Jan. 1. at Truist Field in Uptown.

The event features a walk-through holiday experience featuring tens of thousands of lights throughout the ballpark along with Christmas trees and decor, themed displays, snow and appearances from Santa.

New additions this year include a tunnel of lights and more tubing lanes, which has expanded from six lanes to ten lanes.

A market will fill the outfield portion of the concourse and feature an assortment of local businesses selling trinkets, baked items, clothing, and other items. Each tent will be open for the entire festival.

There is also be an NHL-sized outdoor ice rink for skating and hockey.

Admission to Light the Knights costs $10 and includes access to the market.

An activities pass costs $40 and includes ice skating and snow tubing.

Children ages 3 and younger are admitted free.

The festival will be closed on the following dates: Nov. 23, Nov. 27-29, Dec. 4-6, Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 24-25. For festival dates and hours, click here.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

