Nonprofits could get millions to help build affordable housing in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council wants to give millions to medium-sized nonprofits to help them build affordable housing.

City leaders will vote in the coming weeks on doling out a little more than $6 million in COVID funding.

The projects include $2 million to Freedom Fighting Missionaries to build townhomes.

In addition, $2.25 million would go to Heal Charlotte to transform rooms into emergency housing. Those room are in the Baymont Hotel off Interstate 85 and Sugar Creek Road.

Joe Bruno is following this story and will share updates as the project progresses.

